Calgary

Calgary wrestling-themed 'Art Bus' sparks online debate

One of seven Calgary 'Art Buses' sparks online debate, commentators slam 'Wrestle Bus' for containing 'erotic advertising'
Jillian Fleck's "Wrestle Bus", one of 14 2026 Calgary Transit Art Buses
Jillian Fleck's "Wrestle Bus", one of 14 2026 Calgary Transit Art Buses Calgary Arts Development
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