Calgary's 10-year infrastructure costs estimated at $49 billion

CALGARY — Calgarians may be digging deeper into their pockets over the next ten years to pay potential tax increases after city administration tabled a report on Wednesday suggesting a preliminary estimate of almost $49 billion will be needed to develop and maintain infrastructure services.

It was part of a progress update to the 10-year capital infrastructure plan presented to the Infrastructure and Planning Committee (IPC), with city administration saying the ask is an estimated cost of projected population growth and covers 13 capital service projects, including transit, recreation facilities, parks, water and other major infrastructure.

The committee also heard the city's infrastructure assets have an estimated replacement value of $160 billion, with 13% of assets in poor or very poor condition.

About a third of the city’s roads are in fair to poor condition, according to the report. Upgrades are also needed for bridges, sidewalks, street lights and traffic lights.

Transit has the highest share of the estimate with $10.4 billion in capital infrastructure needs through 2035.

It includes $1.5 billion for a rail connection to the Calgary International Airport and another billion to extend the Red Line LRT further south.