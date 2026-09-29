Calgary's getting more Moxy in East Village

CALGARY — Ground has been broken for a new hotel in Calgary’s East Village, a combined project of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), Truman Homes and Marriott International. The new 131-room hotel, part of Marriott’s lifestyle boutique hotel brand, will join two other hotels in the Rivers District, said Kate Thompson, CMLC president and CEO. “Moxy Calgary East Village is the third development project to break ground in East Village this year, and we’re thrilled to see the development industry’s continued confidence in our vision for the neighbourhood,” said Thompson at the groundbreaking event on Tuesday. “Building on Truman and Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotel on Stampede Park, now under construction and the W Hotel and JW Marriott Hotels and Residences, nearing approvals in The Culture and Entertainment District, we are proud to continue collaborating with this standout team to deliver another hotel in support of our master plan vision for East Village.” “These Rivers District hotels are set to collectively help offset a citywide deficit of hotel rooms, most of which are needed in Calgary’s greater downtown to provide accommodation to tourists, conference and event attendees and business travelers.” It is the last of East Village’s riverfront sites, with views of the Bow River and access to the neighbourhood’s cycling connections, George C. King Bridge, St. Patrick’s Island and all of East Village’s amenities, restaurants and retailers, said Tony Trutina, Truman’s COO..“We see tremendous potential in Calgary’s tourism and hospitality sector and we are proud to invest over $2.5 billion in six hotel developments that will deliver over 1,200 rooms to market, with more hotel announcements to come,” said Trutina. “This generational investment Truman is making in hospitality infrastructure will unlock the potential of Calgary’s tourism economy, providing accommodation capacity that enables the full potential of concurrent multi-billion-dollar investments being made by all orders of government in cultural and entertainment institutions in the Greater Downtown.” “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with CMLC and begin construction on our first project in East Village and are pleased to further our relationship with Marriott International to bring this new hotel to life.” The five-storey Moxy Calgary East Village will feature communal gathering and fitness spaces, and amenities that can be used by both guests and community members, including a bar, and an outdoor thermal spa, added Trutina. Marriott’s lifestyle boutique hotel brand has unique designs and layouts, said Tim Reardon, regional vice-president, Western Canada for Marriott International. “Marriott continues to expand our hospitality options in Canada to meet the diverse needs of guests, owners and developers,” said Reardon. “Our Moxy Hotels are all about showing guests a good time with small but smart rooms and stylish communal spaces, which makes it a perfect fit for the vibrancy of East Village. We’re proud to be part of this neighbourhood, and Calgary’s ongoing evolution as a tourism and hospitality destination.” Moxy Calgary East Village is expected to be completed in 2028.