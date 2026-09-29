Calgary

Calgary's getting more Moxy in East Village

Moxy Calgary East Village
Moxy Calgary East VillageTruman Developments
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
CMLC
Tony Trutina
Calgary Municipal Land Corporation
Calgary's East Village
Marriott Hotels
Truman Developments
KateThompson
Tim Reardon
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news