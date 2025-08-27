Calgary's housing market deeply into buyers' territory

With the fall home buying season about to begin, it’s been a long time since Calgary’s housing market has been so deep into buyers’ territory. According to HouseSigma, a Canadian real estate technology company, the average time it takes a home to sell, from the day it is listed until sold, almost doubled in the first half of 2025, compared to the same time in 2024. Additionally, HouseSigma reports some owners have taken their homes off the market, only to relist them to give the appearance of being a fresh listing to fight the stigma that a home that takes too long to sell has issues with the original listing price, potentially due to condition of the home. Over the first half of 2025, the average amount of time homes in the Calgary metropolitan area stayed on the market stood at 61 days, up from 34 days a year earlier. Apartment condominiums stayed on the market the longest at 71 days, up dramatically from 32 days in 2024. HouseSigma analyzed more than 60,000 listings, finding 27% of homes were relisted this year, up from 9% in 2024. .This tactic created an average 19-day gap between a property’s reported days on market and its actual time listed, compared with seven days last year, said Raj Sandhu, a Calgary-based real estate agent with HouseSigma. “The housing market in Calgary is experiencing a cooling-off period and buyers have more options that they did this time last year,” said Sandhu. “In a buyers’ market you need to be aware of home long a home has actually been on the market, despite relistings.” Calgary, as well as Edmonton, experienced a rush of buyers from out of province, particularly from Ontario and BC, over the course of the pandemic, and particularly 2022/2023, when Alberta recorded a record-breaking net gain of 56,245 interprovincial migrants, the highest annual interprovincial net gain, according to Statistics Canada. According to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) by 2022, nearly half of out-of-province buyers were coming from Ontario, with a significant share from BC, taking home sales and new home starts to record numbers, while metro areas such as the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver Area saw sharp declines. .Now, by contrast, the slowdown in Calgary comes as signs indicate housing markets in other parts of the country have taken a turn, with sales increasing 3.8% on a national basis in July, says the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, said CREA Senior Economist Shaun Cathcart. “It looks like the rebound is underway and it’ll be interesting to see what happens now that supply has also turned a corner and is falling again,” said Cathcart. CREB reported Calgary’s sales slowed and inventory increased by 66% year-over-year July data from the local real estate board shows that while sales have eased, inventory levels jumped 66% year over year, and a look at CREB’s daily market updates shows little change from July’s trends as of August 26 this year. Market-wide, as of Aug. 26, total sales were 1,705, a 4% decline from last year. However, year-to-date sales are 16,203 this year compared to 19,291 sales last year. The average price was little changed, $606,017 compared to $606,078 on Aug. 26 last year. Of those considering a home purchase this fall, the good news is active listings are at 6,943 homes, compared to 4,628 at this time in 2024. More supply usually means lower prices.