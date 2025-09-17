Calgary’s proposed 2026 budget and tax rate increases previewed; look up, way up

Calgary city council previewed the city administration's proposed 2026 budget on Wednesday, calling for a 3.6% increase in tax revenues, which was approved by council earlier this year, resulting in an average property tax rate of 5.4% and an increase of 1.3% for non-residential properties.

According to administration, “the figures reflect a shift in tax responsibility to support a more business-friendly environment while balancing affordability for residents.”

In a release, it said, “The 2026 Budget preview reflects what Calgarians said matters most: housing, public safety, transit and infrastructure. These proposed investments go above and beyond the original budget, representing additional funding to address the evolving needs and priorities of Calgarians.”

“In 2026, more than $260 million in additional spending (one-time operating, ongoing operating and capital) is being proposed to support these important areas.”

Specifically, the additional funding includes: $78 million supporting affordable housing including ongoing downtown office-to-residential conversion and other projects; $61 million to increase safety initiatives downtown, including daytime resources and outreach for vulnerable Calgarians, investments in 9-1-1 operations and funding for Calgary police; $59 million to increase transit frequency, affordable fare programs, as well as maintenance and safety upgrades; $68 million for infrastructure upgrades, including pavement, streetlights, parks, facilities and the Plus 15 network to maintain service quality, and; $1.1 billion for water infrastructure and ongoing work on major projects such as the Green Line and Event Centre.