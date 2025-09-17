Calgary’s proposed 2026 budget and tax rate increases previewed; look up, way up

Calgary city council previewed the city administration's proposed 2026 budget on Wednesday, calling for a 3.6% increase in tax revenues, which was approved by council earlier this year, resulting in an average property tax rate of 5.4% and an increase of 1.3% for non-residential properties.
According to administration, “the figures reflect a shift in tax responsibility to support a more business-friendly environment while balancing affordability for residents.”
In a release, it said, “The 2026 Budget preview reflects what Calgarians said matters most: housing, public safety, transit and infrastructure. These proposed investments go above and beyond the original budget, representing additional funding to address the evolving needs and priorities of Calgarians.”
“In 2026, more than $260 million in additional spending (one-time operating, ongoing operating and capital) is being proposed to support these important areas.”
Specifically, the additional funding includes: $78 million supporting affordable housing including ongoing downtown office-to-residential conversion and other projects; $61 million to increase safety initiatives downtown, including daytime resources and outreach for vulnerable Calgarians, investments in 9-1-1 operations and funding for Calgary police; $59 million to increase transit frequency, affordable fare programs, as well as maintenance and safety upgrades; $68 million for infrastructure upgrades, including pavement, streetlights, parks, facilities and the Plus 15 network to maintain service quality, and; $1.1 billion for water infrastructure and ongoing work on major projects such as the Green Line and Event Centre.
Combined, city administration is proposing $4.6 billion in operating spending and $3.6 billion in capital investments for 2026, to deal with the faster growth of all major Canadian cities, with population growth outpacing national averages, which puts a strain on city services, said David Duckworth, chief administrative officer.
“We know Calgarians are feeling today’s economic challenges, which is why we are focused on investing in what matters most to Calgarians,” said Duckworth. “This budget balances affordability with the demands of a growing city, allowing us to continue to deliver high-quality programs and services that meet the needs of our community.”
Utility rates are forecast to increase by 3.8% for the water, wastewater and stormwater portion of a typical residential bill. What that means in real dollars for the typical household will be revealed in the proposed budget in November, once preliminary 2026 property assessment values are available, said Les Tocher, chief financial officer.
“We know Calgarians are feeling the pressure of today’s economy,” said Tochor. “By staying true to the original four-year plan and taking a disciplined approach to financial management, we’re ensuring essential services are maintained while using limited resources effectively to meet the needs of a growing population, without adding extra strain on taxpayers.”
“This year marks the final adjustments to the original 2023-2026 Service Plans and Budgets that were approved by council in 2022,” added Tochor. “The city updates its budget annually to respond to changing conditions and priorities, while staying aligned with long-term goals.”
In its statement, administration said it has simplified the budget document and released it early to support transparency and informed decision-making.
“The new format also reflects a shift from service-based budgeting to department-based budgeting, approved by council in June 2025. This change makes it easier to connect spending to results and priorities.
The full budget will be presented and deliberated in council chambers on Nov. 24 and Calgarians are urged to have their say and view the budget preview on the proposed budget, as well as register to speak at the Nov. 24 meeting at calgary.ca/budget.