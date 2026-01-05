Calgary's real estate market slowed in 2025; supply increased

CALGARY — After flying high for the last three years, Calgary’s real estate market came in for a bumpy landing in 2025 with a 16% drop in sales, year-over-year.

“In 2025, sales reached 22,751 units, still in line with long-term trends,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

“Much of the shift came from the growth in supply, with 2025 seeing over 40,000 new listings come onto the market, nine percent higher than last year, causing inventories to rise and driving more balanced conditions.”

Last year was one of transition, said Lurie.

“Due to record high starts, supply levels improved across all aspects of the housing market, just as demand pressure eased due to a reduction in migration levels and heightened uncertainty that persisted throughout the spring market. This helped shift the resale market from one that favoured the seller to one that was more balanced.”

“Supply levels were expected to rise in 2025, however, the growth was higher than expected especially for apartment condominium and row homes,” added Lurie.

“This weighed on prices in those sectors enough to offset the annual gains reported for both detached and semi-detached homes. Adjustments in both supply and demand varied across the city, with pockets of the market continuing to experience seller’s market conditions versus some areas where the conditions favoured the buyer, resulting in different price trends based on location, price range and property type.”