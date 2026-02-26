City of Calgary announces backyard suite incentive program

The City of Calgary has dipped into its taxpayer funded Housing Accelerator Fund to the tune of $10 million to launch a new Backyard Suite Incentive Program which begins March 2.

“We are strengthening Calgary’s housing options by introducing a thoughtfully designed incentive program,” says Kris Dietrich, acting director, development, business and building services, at the City of Calgary.

“This program encourages the development of backyard suites while also keeping the community in mind with homes that fit into existing neighbourhoods.”

Dietrich says the city conducted an online survey late in 2025, to which 700 Calgarians responded, with 88% saying they would be interested in building a backyard suite.

“We heard from hundreds of Calgarians who want to add one of these suites to their properties. For many, it’s a lifestyle choice,” says Josh Howes, backyard suites program manager.

“We are making room for homes that offer flexible solutions for families who want to grow in place with aging parents, young adult children, a nanny, or build with the intended purpose of renting.”

The city defines a backyard suite as a self-contained residence with two or more rooms and includes a kitchen, living, sleeping, and sanitary facilities.