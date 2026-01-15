City of Calgary in final repair stage of Bearspaw feeder main; finish expected by Friday afternoon

The city is one step closer to returning the Bearspaw Feeder Main to service after another pump was turned on Thursday morning.

According to Infrastructure Services General Manager Michael Thompson, the final pump is scheduled to be activated on Friday morning if the pipe continues to remain stable.

“It takes about 24 hours to stabilize the system before advancing to each subsequent phase,” says Thompson. “Throughout the process of repressurizing or turning on pumps to push water through the pipes, we are taking a cautious approach to bring the pipe back to service in a controlled manner.”

“We are proceeding carefully as we further increase flow into the pipe, Returning the Bearspaw South Feeder Main to service is a delicate and phased process and as of Thursday we have completed two phases. On Friday morning, we plan to activate the final pump to bring the feeder main to full service.”

Until advised otherwise, Calgarians are urged to maintain water conservation measures.

“We still need Calgarians to continue conserving water just a little longer,” said Calgary Emergency Management Chief Sue Henry. “Every action you take to reduce water usage still has an impact on the Glenmore Reservoir.”