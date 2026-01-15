City of Calgary in final repair stage of Bearspaw feeder main; finish expected by Friday afternoon

The city is one step closer to returning the Bearspaw Feeder Main to service after another pump was turned on Thursday morning.
According to Infrastructure Services General Manager Michael Thompson, the final pump is scheduled to be activated on Friday morning if the pipe continues to remain stable.
“It takes about 24 hours to stabilize the system before advancing to each subsequent phase,” says Thompson. “Throughout the process of repressurizing or turning on pumps to push water through the pipes, we are taking a cautious approach to bring the pipe back to service in a controlled manner.”
“We are proceeding carefully as we further increase flow into the pipe, Returning the Bearspaw South Feeder Main to service is a delicate and phased process and as of Thursday we have completed two phases. On Friday morning, we plan to activate the final pump to bring the feeder main to full service.”
Until advised otherwise, Calgarians are urged to maintain water conservation measures.
“We still need Calgarians to continue conserving water just a little longer,” said Calgary Emergency Management Chief Sue Henry. “Every action you take to reduce water usage still has an impact on the Glenmore Reservoir.”
The city has been planning multiple contingencies in the event of an unexpected break by implementing a community protection plan.
“People in the areas around the feeder main may see other activities as we put this plan into place, such as increased presence of the Calgary Fire Department, the Calgary Police Service, Peace Officers, City work crews, and utility teams,” said Henry
Henry said westbound traffic on 16 Ave. NW is open between 49 St. and Sarcee Tr., with some lane restrictions.
“Eastbound lanes are fully opened, and westbound lanes are reopening in phases with the inside lane already open,” she said. “We’re monitoring and evaluating the road base, and the remaining westbound lanes will reopen when it’s safe to do so. Please pay attention to road signs as speed limits may be reduced.”
Henry added additional short-term closures are expected in Montgomery and Bowness to support water services return-to-service work. For more information about road closures and detours, go to:
The next update from the city is scheduled for Friday afternoon.