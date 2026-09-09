City of Calgary taking deep fiscal wounds in tariff trade war

Calgary's executive committee heard the ongoing trade war could add an increase of hundreds of millions of dollars to city costs if cross-border tariffs continue.

Amit Patil, the city's director of supply chain management, estimated the extra costs could range from $315 million to $466 million, adding the range was calculated using "scenario-based modelling" reflecting costs of existing contracts if no mitigation or contingencies are in effect.

"I understand the number is concerning," he said, adding the higher costs are a snapshot of the city's tariff vulnerability, and the city is working on reducing costs. "We have mitigation strategies, and we have proven that they work, but not everything can be mitigated."

"Just because this is shown as an estimate, it doesn't mean we assume to pay this on our contracts. We are doing our due diligence to mitigate and combing through every contract to validate every flagged tariff cost."

In an earlier presentation to city council, Patil said the city has a procurement budget of roughly $2 billion a year, adding 95% of contracts are with Canadian suppliers and 70% of those are within Alberta and 60% are with Calgary-based companies. On its website the city notes 5% of its contracts are with American suppliers or in US dollars.