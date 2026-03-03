Committee gets Green Line update; survey finds growing opposition to elevated portion

The progress of Calgary’s controversial LRT green line took up the majority of the time of city council’s executive committee on Tuesday, while a survey shows opposition to the elevated portion of the line from downtown businesses and associations.

The committee heard the committed cost of the line up to the end of December 2025 is $2,019,116,514; the cost to date has reached $1,664,463,241, and; the cost year to date is $278,321,003.

The funding for the estimated $7.5 billion total cost of the line comes from all three levels of government, the City of Calgary, the Alberta Government and the Federal Government.

In a presentation, city administration said three major construction projects are currently active, including the Ogden Road realignment, the Blackfoot Tr. light rail transit bridge and the 78 Ave. SE light rail transit bridge.

The section of the green line drawing the most controversy is downtown, where an elevated track is currently planned over 10 Ave. from Stampede Park west to 2 St. SW and north into the downtown core to hook up with the Red and Blue lines. The Alberta Government, with the threat of withholding funding, mandated the elevated track, overriding the original plan to take the track underground.