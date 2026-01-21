Construction started on Bearspaw feeder main replacement; estimated cost is $200 million

At the final meeting updating the Bearspaw South Feeder Main repairs on Jan. 16, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said installing a replacement pipe was a priority for the city; something that would normally take upwards of two years to complete but something he wanted done in one year.

At city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Infrastructure Services General Manager Michael Thompson said the process has begun, with a sole-source contract being awarded to Ward & Burke Microtunnelling Ltd. and Graham Construction.

It is an unprecedented move by the city, which usually puts such projects out for bid.

Since the break on Dec. 30, city officials have repeatedly said repairs to the feeder main would not guarantee it wouldn’t break again, one reason for not putting the work out for bid, said Thompson.

“We evaluated the risks that we were facing as a community and made the decision to cancel the existing procurement and to award it directly to a contractor who could start immediately,” he told council. “We did that on Friday and that team started on Friday.”

Crews will be installing a pipe parallel to the existing pipe, using micro-tunnelling, a specialized, trench-less technique used to install large-diameter pipe underground, especially when there are major obstacles at ground level, which in this case include 16 Ave. NW , the Bow River, Sarcee Tr. and the CPKC rail line.