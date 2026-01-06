Council to see Bearspaw report on Tuesday; Calgarians a get a look on Wednesday

CALGARY — Tuesday evening, Calgary city council will get the who, what, where and how; an inside look at the Bearspaw water main, when it gets the first look at a report from a panel that conducted an independent review of the feeder main.
“To ensure transparency and immediate action on the panel’s findings, I am calling a special meeting of council for Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.,” said Farkas. “At that meeting, the report will be presented publicly by the panel, debated openly, and formally considered by council so we can begin acting on its recommendations without delay.”
The panel’s review was originally scheduled to be released by the end of January, but Farkas, with the support of councillors, urged it be brought forward immediately to keep Calgarians informed of the ramifications of the water main break, which has affected the entire city.
“I am grateful we have its findings now, at a critical moment, to help guide our current response and the real-time decisions required to protect public safety and strengthen Calgary’s water system,” said Farkas.
The independent review panel was directed to do a complete, no shortcuts examination of the 2024 Bearspaw south feeder main break, including what happened, why it happened, and what must change to ensure it does not happen again, added Farkas.
According to the city, a high-level estimate of between $1 million and $2 million was allocated to cover all necessary expenses related to the investigation, including fees for the chair, administrative support, and any other incidental costs. The goal is to have sufficient finances to make sure that the review is thorough and impartial.
“Its scope was comprehensive, covering operations and maintenance, asset management, risk and assurance, planning, design and engineering, budget and financing, and governance and organizational accountability across Calgary’s water, wastewater, and stormwater systems,” said Farkas.
“I thank Panel Chair Siegfried W. Kiefer for his leadership, and panelists Michael J. Crothers, Gordon M. Engbloom, Nancy F. Foster, Bob B. Kerr, and Stephen Stanley for bringing deep expertise and independence to this work.”
“I also thank the Advisory Group of Dawn Farrell, Wayne Stensby, and Dr. Edward McCauley, for their support throughout this process. Each brought decades of experience in critical infrastructure, utilities, risk management, and engineering to this work.”
“The swift public release of this work reflects our clear commitment to accountability, learning, and strengthening the delivery, and confidence in, Calgary’s essential water systems.”
Council's meeting on Wednesday in council chambers in the Calgary Municipal Building is open to the public and will include all panel members.
“We will take the findings seriously and move swiftly informed by the facts, the good, the bad, and the hard lessons, to strengthen Calgary’s critical water infrastructure and ensure our city is prepared for the future,” said Farkas.
For more information on the panel and its scope go to