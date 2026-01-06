Council to see Bearspaw report on Tuesday; Calgarians a get a look on Wednesday

CALGARY — Tuesday evening, Calgary city council will get the who, what, where and how; an inside look at the Bearspaw water main, when it gets the first look at a report from a panel that conducted an independent review of the feeder main.

“To ensure transparency and immediate action on the panel’s findings, I am calling a special meeting of council for Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.,” said Farkas. “At that meeting, the report will be presented publicly by the panel, debated openly, and formally considered by council so we can begin acting on its recommendations without delay.”

The panel’s review was originally scheduled to be released by the end of January, but Farkas, with the support of councillors, urged it be brought forward immediately to keep Calgarians informed of the ramifications of the water main break, which has affected the entire city.

“I am grateful we have its findings now, at a critical moment, to help guide our current response and the real-time decisions required to protect public safety and strengthen Calgary’s water system,” said Farkas.

The independent review panel was directed to do a complete, no shortcuts examination of the 2024 Bearspaw south feeder main break, including what happened, why it happened, and what must change to ensure it does not happen again, added Farkas.