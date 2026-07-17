Crown seeking 10 years for rapist who beat Calgary woman into a coma

The Crown is seeking to sentence a man, who raped and then beat a Calgary woman so brutally she ended up in a coma, to ten years in prison.Kepra Udup Bang was found guilty earlier this year for the crime he committed in July of 2019 in the Forest Lawn area of Calgary.The incident was seen by neighbours of the victim, known as MM in court proceedings, when they heard her screaming and looked out their window to see Udup Bang raping the victim.The neighbours called 911, but by the time first responders arrived, Udup Bang had fled, and MM was lying unconscious on the ground, obviously having been severely beaten.At the time of the attack MM is said to have been suffering from addiction and was living a transient life.She suffered injuries to her face and head, including multiple broken facial bones, as Udup Bang attempted to subdue her. She was in a coma for eight days before regaining consciousness.Since the attack MM has been sober and living with her mother, although she rarely leaves the house due to the noise of the city..MM is reported to have had no memory of the assault and was even unable to recognize her own mother after waking up in the hospital, seemingly suffering some kind of memory loss as a result of the attack.Police were able to finally identify Udup Bang as the man who assaulted MM after matching his DNA to that found at the crime scene after he was convicted of a break and enter in 2024.In court on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Peter Mackenzie argued that Udup Bang should face ten years in prison for his crime, while defence attorneys Gunntas Sidhu and David Nguyen said they thought a sentence of seven to nine years to be more acceptable.Mackenzie called the attack "opportunistic and…predatory," adding that when MM finally received help, first responders described a "scene of stark horror."Defence attorneys argued that Udup Bang, who was born in a refugee camp, had lived a "difficult life" that was full of violence.Justice Allan Fradsham will deliver his decision next month.