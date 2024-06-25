Despite progress, City still in hot water over leaky pipes

Calgarians can take comfort knowing that work to replaced damaged sections of its leaky water main are complete and the water could be flowing again by the middle of next week.

That’s because the ‘repair’ phase is coming to a close almost three weeks to the day following the June 5 failure.

The problem is that the ’refill’ and ‘restore’ phases even tricker to pull off and the city could still be struggling with water shortages well into Stampede —or longer.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek and city officials tried to put the best face forward after announcing Tuesday that the line has been welded and crews will now turn to the task of backfilling the exposed trenches and repaving the segments of 16th Avenue through Bowness and Montgomery.