Edmonton and Calgary have Canada's best housing demand/supply gaps

Edmonton and Calgary rank first and second, respectively, in housing supply gaps according to the Fall 2026 Housing Supply Report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The gaps are the difference between housing supply and demand.

When demand is higher than supply, the large gap makes housing more unaffordable. A small gap promotes affordable housing. CMHC sees a shift in most markets in Canada to lower gaps, led by the Alberta cities..

"We see slower population growth, more balanced rental markets, improving affordability and elevated housing completions in many cities," reads the report. "However, the key risk is that Canada does not build enough during today’s market softening and falls short of housing when demand strengthens again. That would leave Canada significantly behind the 417,000 to 469,000 homes needed each year to restore pre-pandemic affordability by 2036."

CMHC's targets are likely out of reach.

The highest number of new homes started in any year in Canada was in 1976, when builders started 273,203 homes. In 2025, there were 259,028 starts.

CMHC assess affordability over a 10-year horizon, and while it expects slower housing activity in the near-term, it is forecasting stronger household formation, income growth and improving affordability will support housing demand over the next decade.

"The key risk is that there isn’t enough new supply when housing demand strengthens again," says the report.