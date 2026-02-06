Edmonton man (with great name) buys neighbour's house to fight city's upzoning bylaw

As in Calgary, the City of Edmonton enacted new zoning that allowed multi-family homes to be built in neighbourhoods previously zoned for single-family homes.

And when an Edmonton man’s neighbour became ill and needed to sell his home located on a wide lot in the Bergman community in east Edmonton, he became concerned a new multi-family, multi-storey complex could rise next to his bungalow if the home was bought by a developer.

So, rather than have a showdown with city hall, Mike Thomas took matters into his own hands, reaching into his savings and other funds to buy the neighbour’s home to protect his own home from being in the shadow of a large, unwanted building.

Thomas told Global News in Edmonton he had invested a lot into his own bungalow over the years, including an addition, gardens, a backyard patio and solar panels on the roof.

If a new, multi-storey home was built, Thomas told Global, “I would be losing enjoyment of my entire property,” adding he had only three months to come up with $75,000 to buy the neighbour’s home and lot.

Thomas got the money, bought the home, and now rents the next-door bungalow, at a discount, to a family of Ukrainian refugees.