Edmonton man (with great name) buys neighbour's house to fight city's upzoning bylaw
As in Calgary, the City of Edmonton enacted new zoning that allowed multi-family homes to be built in neighbourhoods previously zoned for single-family homes.
And when an Edmonton man’s neighbour became ill and needed to sell his home located on a wide lot in the Bergman community in east Edmonton, he became concerned a new multi-family, multi-storey complex could rise next to his bungalow if the home was bought by a developer.
So, rather than have a showdown with city hall, Mike Thomas took matters into his own hands, reaching into his savings and other funds to buy the neighbour’s home to protect his own home from being in the shadow of a large, unwanted building.
Thomas told Global News in Edmonton he had invested a lot into his own bungalow over the years, including an addition, gardens, a backyard patio and solar panels on the roof.
If a new, multi-storey home was built, Thomas told Global, “I would be losing enjoyment of my entire property,” adding he had only three months to come up with $75,000 to buy the neighbour’s home and lot.
Thomas got the money, bought the home, and now rents the next-door bungalow, at a discount, to a family of Ukrainian refugees.
The City of Edmonton changed zoning bylaws in 2023, one year before Calgary introduced blanket upzoning, that allows for multi-home buildings up to three storeys in all neighbourhoods, ostensibly to broaden the variety of developments in neighbourhoods.
As in Calgary, the reaction in Edmonton to the changes has been mostly negative and became a contentious issue during the 2025 fall municipal election campaign after residents of established communities decried a list of reasons to get rid of the zoning, including property values, not enough parking, predatory developers, quality of builds and housing affordability.
It has led some Edmonton homeowners to look into placing restrictive covenants on their properties to prevent future developments. These are legally binding agreements that go on a property title and limits how it is used or developed, even after it is sold to a new owner.
In Calgary, a group called Calgarians for Thoughtful Growth was formed to resist blanket upzoning and a similar organization exists in Edmonton, called Neighbourhoods United with volunteers from 50 mature neighbourhoods who are amplifying their concerns about infill together.
The Edmonton group’s treasurer, Dallas Moravec, told Global their group knows of other frustrated residents doing something similar.
“I’ve heard a few different communities who have started some of these investor groups who put together some money,” said Moravec. “They’re looking to protect their neighbours’ houses that potentially they want to sell.”
Edmonton’s urban planning committee will be reviewing the city’s zoning and infill policies on Feb. 9, while Calgary city council is hosting a two-week long public hearing designed to repeal blanket upzoning.