Farkas livid about Alberta budget; calls emergency council meeting

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is disappointed and upset with what he called an historic property tax increase on Calgarians.

“The provincial government has just imposed the largest property tax increase on Calgarians in history,” said Farkas.

“In 2026, Alberta is increasing its share of your property tax bill by 21.05%. Now, nearly 42% of every residential property tax dollar goes directly to the province, and the city is legally required to collect this massive tax increase.”

Alberta’s tax increase will see the average Calgary homeowner endure a hike of approximately $350 per year, “more than double what they're asking Edmonton to pay,” said Farkas.

Edmontonians will see an average increase of about $150 this year.

Calgary accounts for more than a third of Alberta’s education tax base, which is one reason Calgarians will pay more. Another reason is the amount of tax paid is based on the assessed value of a homeowner’s property.

The average home price in Calgary is higher than in Edmonton. The province increased the education property tax rate from $2.72 to $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value this year.

The tax increase is just more of the same, said Farkas.