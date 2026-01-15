Farkas promises more accountability after water main fiasco

On Tuesday evening, Calgary City Council’s executive committee went behind doors to discuss the review process behind evaluating the performance of city CAO, David Duckworth.

Speculation, and demands across the city, were Duckworth would be blamed for the Bearpaw South Feeder Main rupture in December and be fired. However, under the Municipal Government Act, the executive committee does not have the authority to fire Duckworth. That authority resides solely with the regular city council.

On Wednesday, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas spoke, as much as he could, about discussions in the meeting.

“I just want to preface this by saying employment standards and law relating to HR means that we can disclose the city manager’s compensation. But other elements in terms of performance review, marital history, health, all of those other things, they're subject to confidentiality. So there's a reason why this review process is done in camera,” said Farkas.

“That said, we came out of the meeting with a number of recommendations, significantly tightening up the overall performance review process for the city manager.”

Farkas pointed to previous councils, saying it was clear they played too loose in terms of providing firm direction to city managers and holding them accountable for results.