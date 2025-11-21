Farkas says proposed increases to Calgary budget are 'far too high'

Monday is the beginning of budget week at Calgary city hall, so you may want to hold off on your Christmas shopping until you find out how many tax dollars you’ll be pouring into city coffers.

It will be a test for 10 new members and the four returnees to council who will no doubt be keen to sharpen their pencils and keep election promises to keep taxes low as they debate the proposed budget put together by city administration.

This year marks the final adjustments to the original 2023-2026 service plans and budgets that were approved by council in 2022. The city updates its budget annually to respond to changing conditions and priorities, while staying aligned with long-term goals.

In a preview of the budget in September, administration said, “The 2026 budget reflects what Calgarians said matters most to them: housing, public safety, transit and Infrastructure. These proposed investments go above and beyond the original budget, representing additional funding to address the evolving needs and priorities of Calgarians.”

Specifically, the administration’s proposed budget calls for a 3.6% increase in tax revenues for an average property tax hike of 5.4% and a 1.3% increase for nonresidential properties.

“The figures reflect a shift in tax responsibility to support a more business-friendly environment while balancing affordability for residents,” according to administration, adding “the current 2026 budget calls for allocating $318.2 million in additional spending to respond to population growth.”