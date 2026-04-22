Feds confirm Calgary's housing money not in jeopardy

It’s money in the bank, with more to come, with the federal government affirming Calgary’s Housing Accelerator Fund is in place and will continue to its original conclusion of 2027.

City administration raised fears last fall the agreement, valued at more than $251 million over four years, would be cancelled if the newly elected city council repealed blanket upzoning, which was a major plank in the platforms of most candidates in October’s election.

At a Wednesday presser, Mayor Jeromy Farkas said, “We are here today because Calgary is Canada's housing leader and earlier this month, our city council team took bold action to repeal blanket upzoning and move toward a more targeted made-in-Calgary approach to housing.”

“We are already seeing that approach delivers, and we've received confirmation from the federal government Calgary will receive our latest $64.7 million Housing Accelerator Fund payments as of Wednesday. All payments received to date, including today's are secure and we have a clear collaborative path to secure the fourth and final installment next year.”

Farkas thanked the federal and Alberta governments for being understanding partners and recognizing the decision to repeal was the will of Calgarians

The Cty of Calgary has led the country in new home starts in the last two years, said Farkas.