Feds pony up funds for new water main project in Calgary

CALGARY — An additional $29 million is being poured into the $533 million already approved by the City of Calgary for the North Calgary Water Servicing (NCWS).

The project is the first phase of construction of a new 22-kilometre feeder main and attended support stations from the Bearspaw water treatment plant in Bowness to north Calgary, eventually supplying more than 100 million litres of water per day when it's fully finished.

Stage 1 of the phase includes four major components, involving the construction of seven kilometres of linear feeder main that will connect two existing reservoirs, Top Hill and Big Hill East, providing redundancy for both facilities, according to the city.

Redundancy will allow the continuation of water services when existing feeder mains or pump stations are out of service in the event of planned or emergency repairs.

Additionally, upgrades to Mountain View Pump Station will add pumping capacity allowing the city to provide an additional 30 million litres of water per day to pressure zones in North Calgary and surrounding communities associated with increased population growth.