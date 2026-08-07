Fentanyl, cocaine seized and two arrested in Calgary, Cochrane drug bust

Police seized a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine and arrested two individuals after police raids at two homes, one in Calgary and one in Cochrane.On July 30, police conducted simultaneous raids on homes in the communities of Heritage Hills, Cochrane, and Rockyledge View, Calgary.During the raids more than a kilo of cocaine was seized alongside 340 grams, almost a pound, of what police suspect to be fentanyl.Cochrane residents Mansour Askari-Sobi, 37, and Chelsea Oshier, 36, were arrested and face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as other drug-related charges."This investigation demonstrates our continued commitment to disrupting the trafficking of dangerous drugs within our community," said Cochrane RCMP Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier.Askari-Sobi and Oshier have been released on bail with conditions and are due to appear in court on August 11.According to the most recently available data, 1,154 people died in Alberta in one year from opioid-related complications, many of which were caused by fentanyl.Between 2016 and 2025, Canada recorded 56,631 deaths caused by opioids, with fentanyl and its associated substances accounting for half of these.Many deaths come from other street drugs, including heroin, meth, or cocaine being laced with fentanyl, as even a tiny amount of the drug is enough to kill.