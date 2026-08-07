Calgary

Fentanyl, cocaine seized and two arrested in Calgary, Cochrane drug bust

Police arrest Cochrane residents Mansour Askari-Sobi and Chelsea Oshier in multi-city drug bust
Seized items including cash, cocaine, fentanyl, and batons from a Calgary drug bust
Seized items including cash, cocaine, fentanyl, and batons from a Calgary drug bustRCMP
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Calgary
Fentanyl
Drug Bust
Cochrane
Cochrane Rcmp
fentanyl crisis
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