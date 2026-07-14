GoFundMe page set up after seven-year-old girl drowns in Calgary storm pond

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family of a seven-year-old girl who drowned in a storm pond in Calgary.Drihanna Matamona was pulled from the Legacy storm pond by her father after going missing from her family on Sunday. Matamona, who was autistic and nonverbal, was only missing for a short period of time before her family realized she was gone. After realizing that she was in the pond, her father jumped in to pull her out, after which bystanders began administering CPR.Firefighters arrived on the scene, followed by paramedics, who continued attempting to resuscitate Matamona, who was alive but in life-threatening condition.Unfortunately, after reportedly being submerged in the pond around 20 minutes, Matamona was pronounced dead at the scene..A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family in order to raise money for her funeral and to help with household bills.On the GoFundMe page the family writes that, although she was nonverbal, Matamona was "incredibly intelligent, expressive, and full of life. She loved her family deeply."The page also describes how her father frantically searched for and tried to save his daughter after dragging her from the pond."After finding her in the water, he and others did everything they possibly could to save her. When the paramedics confirmed his daughter’s passing, he was left in deep shock and sorrow, a pain that no father can truly prepare for."The page also describes how her mother found out the tragic news at work and says that "No parent should ever have to experience such heartbreak."Matamona is survived by her parents; a 13-year-old sister; a 10-month-old brother; as well as her grandmother and many aunts and cousins.