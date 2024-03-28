GRANTIFA: Raging granny Gondek sign vandals surrender to police

A pair of ladies who vandalized ‘Recall Gondek’ signs and bragged about it on Facebook have turned themselves into police.But rather than being criminally charged, they entered the Adult Alternative Measures program and were released.“At approximately 10:20 a.m., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, we were called to the area of Parkdale Boulevard and 30 Street N.W., for reports of property damage to a billboard that was displayed in the grassy median," said the Calgary Police Service in a press release."Following our investigation, the suspects involved in the property damage incident have come forward to police. As a result, the individuals were not charged criminally, instead they have been diverted to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service's adult alternative measures program.”After the signs were defaced one of the women was identified as Carolyn Pogue, who describes herself as a Canadian author, editor and workshop presenter who “is inspired by peacemakers and justice-seekers of all ages.”The second woman has been identified as Karen Motyka after she posted about her “bold statement” to Facebook.“Sometimes making a bold statement is needed. Non violent communication!” she wrote in the caption of a collection of photos from the vandal event. “Bullying is not cool. But reminders for effective communication seem to be needed, now more than ever before.”Normally the Alternative Measures program is a form of conditional probation that results in an absolute discharge if successfully completed, assuming someone has actually been criminally charged.But in this case a police spokesperson confirmed to The Western Standard that the pair voluntarily agreed to enter the program and were released.”It is up to the individuals to comply with the program, if they don't they may be charged,” at a future date she said..The signs have become a flashpoint for controversy after city officials asserted they were put up illegally without permits.Organizers with Project YYC, the group that paid for and placed them, insist that they’re campaign signs that follow guidelines for temporary signage as laid out in the Elections Act.Nonetheless, they say it is important that the perpetrators be held to account.“Even if the campaign signs are viewed by officials to be illegally placed, what is unfolding would be like allowing the public to vandalize a citizen’s vehicle because the vehicle is ‘alleged’ to be parked improperly,” said RecalGondekYYC campaign manager Roy Beyer. “It is unacceptable that such interference in political expression be tolerated, it sends a terrible message to the public and as we are seeing it emboldens extreme elements.”