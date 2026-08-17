Calgary

Grizzly bear escapes enclosure at Calgary Zoo

New Calgary Zoo arrival Fitz the grizzly bear escaped his enclosure before the zoo opened Sunday morning and was returned without incident
Fitz the grizzly bear (left) escaped his enclosure at the Calgary Zoo before being safely returned
Fitz the grizzly bear (left) escaped his enclosure at the Calgary Zoo before being safely returnedCourtesy Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
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Grizzly Bear
Calgary Zoo
Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Alberta Grizzly Bears
Fitz the Grizzly Bear
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