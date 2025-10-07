Group fighting blanket upzoning endorses candidates for Calgary city council

Calgarians for Thoughtful Growth (CFTG), the volunteer group that took the City of Calgary to court over the approval of blanket upzoning, has endorsed its candidates for Calgary mayor, as well as all 14 wards of the city.

The group conducted a thorough and transparent vetting process of all candidates who oppose blanket upzoning, support neighbourhood preservation and will work to reinstate meaningful resident input in planning and development, said group spokesperson, Robert Lehodey, KC.

“This is the most consequential municipal election in decades,” said Lehodey. “Our review shows that the endorsed candidates understand Calgarians’ concerns and will lead the city toward thoughtful, balanced growth rather than one-size-fits-all upzoning.”

CFTG first reviewed the platforms of all candidates and all parties, spending hundreds of hours considering all candidates’ positions available on their websites, public statements, responses to a planning questionnaire, and follow-up discussions and questions in subsequent interviews, said Lehody.

“While our group holds clear positions on the various election issues such as repeal of blanket upzoning, the importance of meaningful community and individual input in development decisions, and the preservation of green space and the urban canopy, we endeavoured to approach all candidates equally and objectively,” he said.

“We sought to understand the full range of candidate perspectives on these key matters so that we could serve as another source that the public can use to make informed decisions at the ballot box.”