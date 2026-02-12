Group fighting blanket upzoning says CMHC can't legally cancel funding agreement with City of Calgary

Calgary’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee heard a report from city administration Wednesday that funding from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) could be withdrawn or reduced if city council repeals the blanket upzoning bylaw at its meeting on March 23.

“A full repeal may result in the city being deemed to be non-compliant with its HAF Contribution Agreement with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC),” said the report. “This would put a portion or all of the HAF funding at risk.”

“Other federal funding programs with similar housing conditions, where applications have been submitted but no agreements signed, could potentially be impacted (e.g., $251 million over ten years for the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) Baseline stream could be impacted).”

CMHC threw some gasoline on the fire, when it released a statement that went public on Wednesday.

“The Housing Accelerator Fund aims to support the increase of housing supply and improve housing affordability across the country,” read the statement. “Implementing four units as-of-right zoning reduces red tape and promotes a diverse housing supply for Canadians by allowing housing developments of up to four units to not require an official plan and rezoning applications in order to proceed.”