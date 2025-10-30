Group that took blanket upzoning to court continues to fight

Calgarians For Thoughtful Growth (CFTG), the advocacy group formed last year specifically to fight the City of Calgary’s blanket upzoning bylaw. has updated its activities after the Calgary election.

“We undertook a judicial review of the past council’s blanket upzoning bylaw and were unsuccessful, but we have appealed that decision to the Alberta Court of Appeal on the strength of legal advice from two law firms. That appeal process continues and is expected to be heard mid 2026.” said group spokesman, Robert Lehodey KC.

In the lead up to the election, CFTG surveyed all 70 candidates to get their positions on repealing the bylaw.

Lehodey said 51 candidates completed the questionnaire regarding planning matters in Calgary and, in particular, blanket upzoning and a number took time to meet with the group as a follow up to the questionnaire.

“We generated and communicated recommendations for mayor and councillors in each ward,” said Lehodey. “Six of our recommended candidates were elected and nine of the elected members of council either campaigned on reversing blanket upzoning or expressed concerns with it.”

CFTG’s update shows the following members of the new council are in favour of repealing blanket upzoning: