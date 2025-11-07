Have a say on what you'll pay; City of Calgary wants your input on the 2026 budget

The previous version of Calgary city council wasn’t known as a group who listened closely, if at all, to the wants and needs of Calgarians during public hearings.
Who can ever forget the infamous public hearing on blanket upzoning, when council ignored the demands of 75% of Calgarians who said no to the bylaw?
Members of administration were also not known to do as Calgarian’s asked, even though they met with Calgarians in person and invited input through written submissions.
The new city council, in coordination with administration, is apparently trying to turn over a new leaf, inviting Calgarians to have a say about the upcoming budget deliberations at a public hearing in council chambers on Nov. 24.
In a statement, the city said, “we want to hear from Calgarians on what this budget means to you. Explore the full document and register to speak to provide feedback to council.”
“This budget explains how we plan to deliver the services Calgarians need while keeping our city affordable and ready for the future.”
The city released a preview of the budget in September, so Calgarians and council could have additional time to see what is being proposed, and “how it reflects your priorities,” read the statement. “The proposed budget continues that approach with a format that is shorter, clear and easier to follow, so you can see where funding goes and why.”
The city claims it is focused on the priorities Calgarians have said matter most, including housing, public safety, transit and infrastructure, adding $299.3 million in additional spending is proposed.
Here’s a budget breakdown from the city:
Housing: $86.6 million to support continued investment in affordable housing, including a 260-unit project in Southview and support for downtown office-to-residential conversions.
Safety: $66 million for downtown safety initiatives, including: daytime resources and outreach for vulnerable Calgarians; investments in 9-1-1 operation and funding for the Calgary Police Service to recruit more officers, and; replacing aging vehicles and make needed facility improvements.
Transit: $59 million to increase: service frequency; fare affordability programs, and; maintenance and safety upgrades.
Infrastructure: $87.7 million for investments in: pavement, streetlights, parks, facilities; the Plus 15 network; work ongoing for major projects such as the Green Line and Event Centre. "$1.1 billion has been previously committed to water infrastructure, supporting growth and reliability," says the city.
The city’s 2026 operating budget is targetted at $4.6 billion.
“The operating budget pays for everyday programs and services Calgarians count on like police, fire, transit and road maintenance,” says the city’s statement.
The city’s 2026 capital budget is targetted at $3.6 billion.
“The capital budget pays to build, fix and improve things like roads, fire stations and recreation centres. It’s part of the bigger multi-year capital plan,” says the city.
"This is our longer-term plan for infrastructure spending over several years."
You can learn more about the budget proposals, as well as register to participate in the public hearing on Nov. 24 here.