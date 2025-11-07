Have a say on what you'll pay; City of Calgary wants your input on the 2026 budget

The previous version of Calgary city council wasn’t known as a group who listened closely, if at all, to the wants and needs of Calgarians during public hearings.

Who can ever forget the infamous public hearing on blanket upzoning, when council ignored the demands of 75% of Calgarians who said no to the bylaw?

Members of administration were also not known to do as Calgarian’s asked, even though they met with Calgarians in person and invited input through written submissions.

The new city council, in coordination with administration, is apparently trying to turn over a new leaf, inviting Calgarians to have a say about the upcoming budget deliberations at a public hearing in council chambers on Nov. 24.

In a statement, the city said, “we want to hear from Calgarians on what this budget means to you. Explore the full document and register to speak to provide feedback to council.”

“This budget explains how we plan to deliver the services Calgarians need while keeping our city affordable and ready for the future.”

The city released a preview of the budget in September, so Calgarians and council could have additional time to see what is being proposed, and “how it reflects your priorities,” read the statement. “The proposed budget continues that approach with a format that is shorter, clear and easier to follow, so you can see where funding goes and why.”