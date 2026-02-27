High-tech performance centre rising in downtown Calgary

Construction of the new Werklund Centre in downtown Calgary, adjacent to the Olympic Plaza transformation has moved into a new phase.

Kate Thompson, president & CEO, of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) said in a statement on Friday the centre has entered the first phase of vertical construction on the 170,000 sq. ft. expansion of Calgary’s newest performing arts centre.

“CMLC and our partners are thrilled by the progress happening on-site, behind the hoarding, on the WCT Expansion” said Thompson.

“Since construction began in January 2025, the project team has completed critical foundational work, including site excavation, secant wall construction, building foundations, and elevator shafts."

"With the 1,000-seat theatre box rising to ground level, Calgarians can begin to see the physical form of a project that will have a lasting impact on our downtown and city’s cultural landscape.”

Two new theatres are planned for the centre; the 1,000-seat Osten-Victor Playhouse and a 200-seat studio theatre, each being built using specialized building techniques unique to performance spaces, with thicker walls, acoustic separation, and vibration isolation systems to support live performances.