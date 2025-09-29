How the postal strike affects Calgary's election, plus who is eligible to vote

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has put its stamp on strike action with demands known down to the letter and it will impact some voter services prior to the Calgary election on Oct. 20.
In a statement, Elections Calgary (EC) said before the suspension of Canada Post mail delivery, voter information cards were delivered to just a portion of Calgary households the week of Sept. 22.
“One voter information card was prepared for delivery to each household, addressed to ‘resident(s) of (address)’ not a specific voter,” says EC, adding it is “assessing with Canada Post which addresses have not yet received a voter information card.”
Calgarians can request delivered by courier, where possible. Those requesting packages are responsible for costs associated with return couriers. More information about mail-in ballots is available online at .
Packages can also be picked up in person at Elections Calgary's mail-in ballot office in the Deerfoot Junction III Building, at Suite 101, 1212 31 Ave. NE.
EC emphasizes the voter information card is not required to vote, as it is not a form of identification at voting stations.
“The voter information card indicates the voter’s designated election day voting station, provides information on voter eligibility and contains a QR code to the tool.” said EC. “Voters can use the Where Do I Vote tool along with the voter guide delivered to households the week of Sept. 8, (shown above) also available at to find their designated election day voting station.
EC advises additional copies of the voter guide will be distributed through a household flyer service not impacted by the Canada Post service disruption, on Oct. 2, and at select Calgary Transit LRT and bus stops, Calgary Public Library branches, hospitals, grocery stores, cafes and other public community locations.
“Voters will see social media posts, print, radio and TV advertisements and signs throughout Calgary, raising awareness of the advance vote (Oct, 6 to 11 from 10 am to 7 pm) and Election Day,” says EC. “Sign up for the for the most up to date voting information.”
Who can vote in Calgary’s election
Voters must be 18 years of age or older and be a Canadian citizen residing in Calgary to vote for mayor; a resident of the ward (1 to 14) to vote for councillor and in the Calgary Board of Education jurisdiction ward for public school trustee voters; in the Calgary Catholic School District jurisdiction ward for separate school trustee voters. A separate school trustee voter must also declare that they are of the same faith as the CCSD (Roman Catholic).
At the polls, voters will be asked for one piece of . EC advises to “make sure you know what ID is accepted at the voting station.”
All Calgary election and voting information is at .
