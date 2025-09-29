How the postal strike affects Calgary's election, plus who is eligible to vote

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has put its stamp on strike action with demands known down to the letter and it will impact some voter services prior to the Calgary election on Oct. 20.

In a statement, Elections Calgary (EC) said before the suspension of Canada Post mail delivery, voter information cards were delivered to just a portion of Calgary households the week of Sept. 22.

“One voter information card was prepared for delivery to each household, addressed to ‘resident(s) of (address)’ not a specific voter,” says EC, adding it is “assessing with Canada Post which addresses have not yet received a voter information card.”

Calgarians can request mail-in ballot packages delivered by courier, where possible. Those requesting packages are responsible for costs associated with return couriers. More information about mail-in ballots is available online at electionscalgary.ca/mailinballot .

Packages can also be picked up in person at Elections Calgary's mail-in ballot office in the Deerfoot Junction III Building, at Suite 101, 1212 31 Ave. NE.

EC emphasizes the voter information card is not required to vote, as it is not a form of identification at voting stations.