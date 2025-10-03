Increasing supply in Calgary's housing market opens the doors to buyers

Calgary’s real estate market continued to see new listings outnumber sales in September, with the townhome and apartment-condominium sectors adding the most to inventory, says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

“The 1,720 sales in September were not high enough to offset the 3,782 new listings coming onto the market, driving further inventory gains,” says Lurie.

The number of homes for sale at the end of September reached 6,916, 36% higher than September last year and more than 17% higher than the average number of listings in September, says Lurie.

“Resale markets have more competition from new homes and additional supply in the rental market, reducing the sense of urgency amongst potential purchasers,” she says. “The additional supply is coming as demand is slowing, mostly due to slower population growth and persistent uncertainty.”

The additional supply is weighing on prices, adds Lurie.

“Supply relative to demand typically drive shifts in home prices. In September, the sales to new listings ratio dipped to 45% and the months of supply pushed up to four months for the first time since early 2020.”

“This is a higher supply compared to demand than is typically seen in the Calgary market and should this persist, we could see a market that shifts more in favour of the buyer.”