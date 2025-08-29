It ain't over til it's over, said Yogi, and in Marda Loop, it ain't over

As the New York Yankee’s all-star catcher many years ago, Yogi Berra, was also known as a master of malapropisms, the misuse of a word or a phrase. One of Berra’s better-known malapropisms is ‘it ain’t over ‘til it’s over’ which clearly explains the ongoing construction in southwest Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood. The City of Calgary began preparing the area for a massive increase in density in June 2023, saying road and sidewalk work, as well as underground infrastructure updates would be completed about mid-2024. More than two years into the ongoing construction, a spokesman for the City of Calgary said all the work should be finished later in the fall, much too late for businesses that have closed their doors because of the construction Those include Monkeyshines Children’s Books, the Apt 22 Boutique clothing store and just three weeks ago the pet-supply store, Doodle Dogs, closed the doors on its Marda Loop location. Consider a finish date of construction as this fall as a maybe, because new construction has started in order to repair some construction done earlier that apparently was done wrong and now needs correcting. .The correction is to narrow a curb extension that juts out too far onto 22 St. SW between 33 Ave. and 34 Ave. that is impeding emergency vehicle access. According to the City of Calgary, vehicles have parked too close to the extension, restricting access to 33 Ave. The road was worked on last year and the new construction has frustrated and upset local business owners, including Ryan Turbide, a partner at Diner Deluxe, who had to remove the diner’s outdoor patio which is just metres away from the new construction. “We thought we were past this. We’ve had this same street dug up countless times,” Turbide told Global News. “To have something done, interrupted and then completed, only to be torn up again, it’s just a misuse of public funds and putting the onus and the burden on businesses.” Turbide added the expanded multi-use sidewalk being torn up outside the restaurant was only completed last year. In a statement, the city said, “This work will provide more space for emergency vehicles to safely pass through the area while allowing vehicles to safely pass through the area while allowing vehicles to continue parking along the street.” .“A major goal of the Marda Loop Main Street project is to improve the pedestrian experience and prevent unsafe conditions for those walking, wheeling, and driving in the community.” The area’s outgoing councillor, Courtney Walcott, defended the new work, adding the rework on the curb meets the highest standards for safety and accessibility. “Personally and realistically, this is common in projects, both public and private,” said Walcott in a statement. “Projects undergo inspections, and before final sign off and opening for the public, final tweaks and repairs are often required.” “Citizens deserve transparency in these processes. So, when something of ours needs to be fixed, no matter how old, Calgarians should feel confident that we won’t settle for anything less that the highest standard of safety.” Diner Deluxe is one of the main plaintiffs, along with Silver Sage Beef, in a $75 million-dollar class action lawsuit against the City of Calgary for the years of construction in Marda Loop. In a statement of claim, the lawsuit alleges the construction has caused debilitating harm to businesses in Marda Loop over the last two years, identifying Diner Deluxe and Silver Sage Beef as having suffered “dire financial consequences,” .The claim says access to businesses has been restricted, there have been constant interruptions, no enjoyment on the properties, inconsistent timelines and project implementation by the city and constant sidewalk and road closures with high traffic volume in the area. The statement also alleges the city was negligent in carrying out its construction of the project, which has faced "constant disruptions" and "undue delay" adding the city owed the businesses a duty of care to ensure safe access and to ensure businesses do not suffer economic hardship. In Marda Loop, it ain’t over yet. None of the allegations made in the statement of claim have been proven in court, and in a statement, the city said, "As the matter is now before the courts, we are not able to provide any further comment.”