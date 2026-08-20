The year arrived in Calgary on a wave of water rushing out of a ruptured feeder main that closed major roadways, disrupted local communities and eventually brought on water restrictions in Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation.

Get ready for more restrictions on water usage some time in September so water main repairs can be completed, says Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

“Our water supply is strong, but I want to give you an early heads up that we might need temporary outdoor water restrictions in September,” says Farkas.

“This is planned work, it's not because Calgary is running short of water. We need to temporarily shut down the Bearspaw water treatment plants to complete electrical work for a new pumping station, as part of the North Calgary Water Service project.”

More than 20 kilometers of new water pipe are part of the project, as are 10 supporting facilities that can serve as additional backup when parts of the system are down, according to Farkas.

“Whether we need restrictions in September will depend on the weather and how much water counter variants are using at the time. If restrictions are needed, we expect some outdoor water use would still be allowed,” he says. Then comes the big work in October and I am so delighted that we are on track to complete the replacement of the Beaspaw feeder main in a single year.”