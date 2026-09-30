Look up, look waaaay up; that's where Calgary property taxes are headed

CALGARY — Calgary City Council tossed aside protocol at its Tuesday meeting, opening the door a crack on preliminary budget discussions that in the past would have been held behind closed doors.

Although it wasn’t officially stated, opening the door was clearly due to the leaking of budget documents by Cllr. Landon Johnston earlier in September that resulted in a rumor running rampant through the city that the tax hike next year would be 20.2%.

That isn’t the number and would never have been the number.

But the number could be as much as a 15% increase, which is not confirmed, as the final number will be settled in November after more council deliberations.

In an initial presentation from city administration, councillors were told they are facing three options for service levels Calgarians expect over the next four years including the 15% increase in 2027, followed by a 9.8% increase in 2028.

Add in utility and waste and recycling costs and the average increase for Calgary homeowners is $52 per month in 2027 and a $56 monthly increase in 2028.

That is the scenario facing councillors, who will begin final budget deliberations on November 23, with Mayor Jeromy Farkas saying the number could change even before the budget talks begin.