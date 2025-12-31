Major water main break in northwest Calgary; boil water advisory in effect

Another major water main break in the area of Sarcee Trail and 16 Ave./Trans Canada Highway N.W. on Tuesday night is affecting more than 2,000 homes and 100 businesses, according to the City of Calgary.
“Given its location and an initial assessment, we expect the break is related to the Bearspaw South Feeder main,” said the city in a statement late Tuesday night. “We are assessing the water pressure to determine the impacts to residents in neighbouring communities.”
The city has opened its Emergency Operations Centre and activated the Municipal Emergency Plan.
The Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Fire Department are also at the location and Calgarians are advised to avoid the area. A portion of the Trans Canada crossing the Bow River was closed from Sarcee Trail to Home Road.
All traffic areas affected can be found at
The municipal emergency plan includes a boiled water advisory for the neighbourhoods of Montgomery, Parkdale and Point McKay.
“Alberta Health Services (AHS) has declared a Boil Water Advisory for The City of Calgary effective immediately,” said the city’s statement. “All residents and businesses within this area are advised to bring all tap water to a rolling boil for one full minute prior to any consumption, including: drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices, making ice, etc. Water used for bathing or for laundering of clothing does not need to be boiled.”
“Residents may instead choose to purchase bottled water for consumption for the duration of this advisory.”
For more information on boil water advisories and using water safely when an advisory is in place, resources for homeowners and businesses is available at
For details about the area affected by the boil water advisory and water quality information, visit or call 311.
The city has also enacted Stage 4 water restrictions for outdoor water use such as rinks, snow-making or other large outdoor water usage. Indoor facilities such as pools, rinks and recreation facilities are advised to implement their water reduction plans.
“As part of our efforts to manage water supply during this critical period, we need everyone to take simple but impactful steps to reduce indoor water use: Limit showers to under 3 minutes; flush toilets only when necessary, and; run dishwashers and laundry only when full. These voluntary actions will help share water currently available,” said the city’s statement. “Indoor facilities such as pools, rinks and recreation facilities are advised to implement their water reduction plans.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
People were trapped in their cars when the main broke, said Mayor Jeromy Farkas on X.
“During the water main break near 16 Ave NW, the Calgary Fire Department rescued 13 people from their vehicles amid challenging flooding conditions,” wrote Farkas. “I want to sincerely thank our firefighters, first responders, and the city crews working through the night for their professionalism and dedication.”
“I have spoken with Premier Danielle Smith and MP Corey Hogan to brief them on the situation,” added Farkas. “Both have offered their full support, and provincial and federal officials are standing by should additional resources be required. Coordination across all orders of government is ongoing.
More to come as the city releases more information