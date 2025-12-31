Major water main break in northwest Calgary; boil water advisory in effect

Another major water main break in the area of Sarcee Trail and 16 Ave./Trans Canada Highway N.W. on Tuesday night is affecting more than 2,000 homes and 100 businesses, according to the City of Calgary.

“Given its location and an initial assessment, we expect the break is related to the Bearspaw South Feeder main,” said the city in a statement late Tuesday night. “We are assessing the water pressure to determine the impacts to residents in neighbouring communities.”

The city has opened its Emergency Operations Centre and activated the Municipal Emergency Plan.

The Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Fire Department are also at the location and Calgarians are advised to avoid the area. A portion of the Trans Canada crossing the Bow River was closed from Sarcee Trail to Home Road.

All traffic areas affected can be found at https://www.calgary.ca/roads/conditions/traffic.html

The municipal emergency plan includes a boiled water advisory for the neighbourhoods of Montgomery, Parkdale and Point McKay.