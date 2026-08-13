Majority of Calgary homes sold in July were below asking price

Sale prices for homes in the Greater Calgary Area softened in July, as the gap between asking prices and sale prices widened, according to a report from marketing/research company, HouseSigma.

“Compared with June, the July market saw deepening discounts across every measure,” says the report. “More homes sold below asking, the typical discount got bigger, and the gap widened for detached homes, attached homes and condos alike.”

There were 2,303 home sales in the Greater Calgary Area in July, with the median home selling price dropping 2.25% below its final asking price, a shortfall of $11,500, compared to a drop of 2.05% and $10,000 in June.

“The share of sales closing below asking price reached 83.5% in July, up from 80.3% in June,” says the report. “This was against a backdrop of median sale prices also falling both month-over-month and year-over-year. Condo sellers accepted the deepest discounts for the third month running, and they are also the ones who have lost the most value over the past year.”

July’s median sales price was $573,500, down 4.4% from $600,000 in June and 1.1% below the $580,000 median of July 2025.