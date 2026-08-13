Majority of Calgary homes sold in July were below asking price

Sale prices for homes in the Greater Calgary Area softened in July, as the gap between asking prices and sale prices widened, according to a report from marketing/research company, HouseSigma.
“Compared with June, the July market saw deepening discounts across every measure,” says the report. “More homes sold below asking, the typical discount got bigger, and the gap widened for detached homes, attached homes and condos alike.”
There were 2,303 home sales in the Greater Calgary Area in July, with the median home selling price dropping 2.25% below its final asking price, a shortfall of $11,500, compared to a drop of 2.05% and $10,000 in June.
“The share of sales closing below asking price reached 83.5% in July, up from 80.3% in June,” says the report. “This was against a backdrop of median sale prices also falling both month-over-month and year-over-year. Condo sellers accepted the deepest discounts for the third month running, and they are also the ones who have lost the most value over the past year.”
July’s median sales price was $573,500, down 4.4% from $600,000 in June and 1.1% below the $580,000 median of July 2025.
All three property type prices fell in July, with the single-family average of $690,000 down 4.1% from June; the median attached price of #463,000 down 3.5% and condo/apartments price of $290,000 down 0.9%.
“The trajectories behind those numbers are quite different,” says the report. “Condo apartments have posted a lower median price every month since February, when they stood at $305,000. Detached homes had been moving the other way, rising in each month from January through June, and July is their first monthly decline since December 2025.”
On a year-over-year basis, condos were down 6.5% from $310,000; attached homes down 5% from $487,250 and; detached homes down 2.1% from $705,000.
“In July, the share of sales closing below asking price reached 83.5%, up from 80.3% in June,” says the report. “Just 9.8% of homes sold in the Calgary region closed above their asking price, compared with 12.1% in July 2025 and 33.8% in July 2024. The remaining 6.7% of homes in July sold at exactly their asking price.”
HouseSigma found 226 sales closed above asking in July, but not spread evenly across the home types.
“Detached homes accounted for 166, meaning roughly one detached sale in eight drew a price above the ask. This shows that for a notable portion of available detached homes, buyers will have to be careful about lowballing with the assumption that it will go below list price,” says the report.
“At the other end of the spectrum, only 15 condo sales out of 437, or about one in 29 sales, went for above asking price. Attached homes sat between the two, with 45 of 574 sales closing above list.”
With the fall selling season on the doorstep, HouseSigma concludes buyers looking at condos have much more room to negotiate than buyers of any other property type, with prices down 6.5% year-over-year, a median discount of more than 3% off asking, and only one condo sale in 29 drawing a price above the ask.
“A lower opening offer and an unhurried timeline are both reasonable approaches for condos. Buyers of detached homes should not assume the same conditions apply, since detached prices held up considerably better over the year and roughly one detached sale in eight still closed above asking.”
“Sellers, meanwhile, should read the market through their own property type rather than the regional median price, because a $573,500 headline number says little about what a particular condo or house will fetch, and the gap between asking and selling prices has widened in each of the three categories.”