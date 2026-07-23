Man arrested after 'hanging off the side' of train before derailment into Calgary reservoir

New audio from the July 13 train derailment at Priddis Slough in South Calgary reveals that there was a man who was riding on one of the boxcars before the train derailed.Audio from the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) operators shows that train workers were concerned about a man "hanging off the train.""CP Rail, there would be a guy attached to the side of the train that he was going by, and he wasn’t one of the workers, and he looked like he was in panic mode,” the transit operator can be heard saying to dispatch.Several calls were made from train operators to dispatch commenting on the man who had been hanging off the side of the cargo train; they also added that the man was seemingly acting erratically.The man was reportedly "hanging on a side latch on the train," and just before the train derailed, he was described as "still on the back of that train that he’s joyriding on the train.".The man was described as having brown hair and wearing jeans.Calgary transit operators described seeing the train becoming uncoupled near the Fish Creek/Lacombe Station while the man was still aboard.The train derailed just south of the station into the Priddis Slough.The train cars involved in the derailment contained lumber, propane, plywood, and argon, but thankfully remained intact, and no contamination was reported in the Priddis Slough.There were no injuries among the crew on the train.After the event police confirmed that a man had been arrested and charged with mischief endangering life and interference with transportation facilities.The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that an investigation into how the train decoupled and subsequently derailed but would not provide any further details into possible causes.The identity of the man has not been released.