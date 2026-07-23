Calgary

Man arrested after 'hanging off the side' of train before derailment into Calgary reservoir

A man has been arrested after being spotted in a "panic mode" hanging off cargo train before derailment into Priddis Slough
Train derailment
Train derailmentPhoto by Jackson Loy, Western Standard
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Calgary Transit
Train Derailment
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC)
Priddis Slough
Train accident
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Western Standard
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