Mandatory watering schedules and potential fines part of new Calgary water plan

Calgary city council voted in favour of a new water use reduction plan from city administration, with various measures, including an outdoor watering schedule for homes and businesses.

It updates a plan that is 21 years old, said an administration report.

“While Calgary achieved significant reductions in per-capita water demand under the 2005 Water Efficiency Plan, overall water demand is starting to rise, and water efficiency gains have plateaued,” said the report, which came in response to a recommendation from the Independent Review Panel that investigated the 2024 Bearspaw South Feeder Main rupture that said the city should review its water demand.

Calgary's population in 2005 was 956,078; it is now nearing 1.6 million.

Administration recommended spending $160 million on new water meters that would enable daily usage tracking and tiered pricing. Overall, the spend on this new water efficiency action plan is estimated to be between $354 million to $420 million from 2027 to 2030.

The plan’s spending includes repairing leaking infrastructure pipes and a schedule for outdoor watering, which will force homeowners to water lawns, gardens and flower beds only three days a week, with even numbered addresses watering on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and odd numbered addresses watering on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, only between 7 p.m and 10 a.m.