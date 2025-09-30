Mayoral candidates hammer new planks into platforms, hoping to nail a spot in city hall

Three candidates for mayor in the Calgary Oct. 20 election have released new planks in their platforms, ranging from community revitalization levies, more support for first responders and cutting red tape at city hall.

Here they are, in no particular order.

Sonya Sharp, Communities First Party

Sharp and her Communities First Party colleagues would use the municipal finance tool, community revitalization levy (CRL) to redevelop targetted C-train sites.

Within a CRL, the city borrows money to pay for infrastructure improvements inside a defined a zone from which the city would continue to receive a base level of taxes. The money borrowed would be paid back from increased tax revenues inside the zone once it is redeveloped.

A CRL has been used in Calgary in East Village, along the west side of Stampede Park and other areas.

“For far too long, the city has sat on very attractive development sites, literally footsteps from a C-Train, largely because of the costs associated with site preparation and community buy-in,” said Sharp, “We have a plan to fix that, and want to get the ball rolling on it as soon as we can following the election.”