Mayoral candidates hammer new planks into platforms, hoping to nail a spot in city hall

Three candidates for mayor in the Calgary Oct. 20 election have released new planks in their platforms, ranging from community revitalization levies, more support for first responders and cutting red tape at city hall.
Here they are, in no particular order.
Sonya Sharp, Communities First Party
Sharp and her Communities First Party colleagues would use the municipal finance tool, community revitalization levy (CRL) to redevelop targetted C-train sites.
Within a CRL, the city borrows money to pay for infrastructure improvements inside a defined a zone from which the city would continue to receive a base level of taxes. The money borrowed would be paid back from increased tax revenues inside the zone once it is redeveloped.
A CRL has been used in Calgary in East Village, along the west side of Stampede Park and other areas.
“For far too long, the city has sat on very attractive development sites, literally footsteps from a C-Train, largely because of the costs associated with site preparation and community buy-in,” said Sharp, “We have a plan to fix that, and want to get the ball rolling on it as soon as we can following the election.”
The plan includes choosing three to five C-Train sites for redevelopment, including underground parking and below market housing.
“These projects will initiate an engagement with local communities to discuss their views on the redevelopment of the sites, as well as any concerns and barriers,” said Sharp, adding the input “would help frame the scope of development.”
Sharp’s team acknowledges neighbouring communities are justifiably concerned about parking demand created by new residents, commercial and retail development, combined with the need for parking for commuters.
"A CRL provides consideration of underground parking which should deter those living in the new buildings or taking the train from parking on local streets," said Sharp.
Jeff Davison, endorsed by A Better Calgary Party
Davison said, if elected, he would expand Calgary fire crews from four to five members by adding an EMS-trained responder, capable of advanced medical assessment and life-saving care, in response to the city’s mental health and addictions crisis.
“Calgary firefighters are almost always first on the scene to an emergency, not just for fires and accidents, but for overdoses and mental health calls,” said Davison. “Yet, city council has failed to keep pace with this reality. Our firefighters deserve real backup, not empty political promises because when they’re left without support, Calgarians pay the price.”
He said he would work with the Government of Alberta.
“Firefighters, paramedics, and their unions are supportive of this joint effort, and the province has studied it. Now the City of Calgary must show leadership,” he said. “By partnering with Alberta Health Services, we can better resource emergency response, reduce response times and make sure Calgarians get the critical help they need, when they need it.”
Similar models are proving effective in Seattle, San Francisco and Toronto where community paramedicine programs deliver non-emergency care, reducing ambulance transports and ER overcrowding, said Davison.
“Other cities have shown this works, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “By adapting these best practices in Calgary, we can get our first responders the support they need and give Calgarians peace of mind that help will arrive fast and fully equipped.”
“This plan would improve outcomes for Calgarians in crisis, reduce strain on the EMS system, and ensure firefighters are better supported to meet the growing challenges on Calgary’s streets.”
Jeromy Farkas, Independent
“The news that Imperial Oil is cutting jobs and closing its Quarry Park office is deeply concerning for Calgary. This decision will affect hundreds of families, with ripple effects through our neighbourhoods, local businesses, and our tax base,” said Farkas. “Calgary already has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. We can’t afford to stand still while families are struggling. As mayor, I will act to keep Calgary competitive and attractive for employers.
Farkas outlined a five-point plan to cut red tape at city hall, “so projects and businesses aren’t delayed by years of approvals and bureaucracy.”
They include: investing in core infrastructure and transit to connect workers to jobs and ensure companies can rely on the city to move people and goods efficiently; championing Calgary as the best place to do business by working directly with employers, investors, and innovators to grow headquarters in Calgary instead of losing them.
Strengthening the downtown and industrial areas through tax fairness and revitalization strategies; ensuring Calgary remains an energy capital while also diversifying into tech, logistics, and creative industries; and; working with post-secondary institutions to align training and education with the jobs that are coming, so Calgarians are first in line for opportunities.
“Our history shows that Calgary doesn’t back down from challenges. But we require leadership that is proactive, collaborative, and focused on solutions, not finger-pointing,” said Farkas. “Every worker who is losing their job today deserves a city government that is fighting to bring opportunity back to Calgary.”
