Mayoral candidates talk repealing blanket upzoning; Sharp cops endorsement from Calgary Police Association

Calgary mayoral candidate, Sonya Sharp, guested on Western Standard’s Cory Morgan’s show, covering a range of topics, including the two top concerns of Calgarians during this election campaign: blanket rezoning and safety in the city.

On blanket rezoning, Sharp said Wednesda., “I'm committing to repealing it. It's got to go back to the way it was prior to that public hearing that we all sat through and didn't listen to anybody. My colleagues and I listened, but a majority of council did not.”

“We need to go back to where it was. And we can look for efficiency in the planning process to make sure builders and developers have some certainty. And we're getting shovels in the ground faster. But blanket rezoning itself is not working, so it needs to be repealed.”

At a press conference on Wednesday following Morgan's show, Sharp and her Communities First party members, signed a pledge to repeal the bylaw that was approved by the outgoing council, despite a majority of Calgarians being against it.

Three other mayoral candidates, Jeromy Farkas, Jeff Davison and Sarah Elder have announced they would also repeal blanket rezoning if elected.

In a press release on Thursday, Farkas said Calgarians needed certainty that by working hard, they can afford a home; that communities should be city partners and; building a full range of housing is necessary.