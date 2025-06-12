Millions of dollars in benefits and traffic congestion all part of G7 Summit

The G7 Summit, taking over Kananaskis Country, and a great deal of Calgary roadways, will have large economic benefits to the area, with close to 10,000 hotel bookings, said Debra Yedlin, president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce at a press conference this week. Yedlin said the summit, from June 15 to 17, will have close to a $190 million impact in Calgary and area, with up to a $240 million benefit for Alberta. “Hotels, restaurants, retailers, security, event management, you name it, this means real, immediate opportunities for small and small local businesses and short-term job creation for all Calgarians,” said Yedlin. “It’s an opportunity to showcase all that Alberta has to offer.” Alisha Reynolds, CEO of Tourism Calgary, added she expects the summit to contribute to a record-breaking year for tourism, calling it an opportunity “to ensure they leave with a lasting impression.” Dignitaries attending the summit will receive a gift basket from the City of Calgary, including a symbol of Calgary hospitality, a Smithbilt white hat, however, there will not be the traditional white hat ceremony. .“This white-hatting will look a little bit different,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “While every dignitary, including the prime minister, will still receive a signature Smith-built white hat, there just won’t be a formal ceremony. Instead, the white hats and other gifts from Calgary will go through the required security protocols and be shared with visiting leaders during their stay.” The mayor confirmed she will be meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on the weekend. Gondek said the city is prepared to welcome summit attendees, but there will be more than the usual traffic in the city. “Calgarians are well-known for their patience and their hospitality and we’re just asking for a little bit of both,” said Gondek at the presser. “We will roll out the red carpet for more than 70 heads of government and international organizations, 2,000 delegates and 1,400 journalists.” “All of our extra guests means that we’ll see a bit more congestion on our streets and in our restaurants. You’ll notice increased traffic activity around key areas, particularly the Calgary International Airport and throughout our downtown core.” “Dignitaries and delegations will be arriving throughout the weekend. And police-led motorcades will move them through the city on a regular basis.” .Chris Dinsdale, CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, said there are changes in place for vehicular and pedestrian traffic throughout the airport area, including no curbside stopping or parking; no stopping or parking anywhere along the perimeter of the airport and the closure of the tunnel on Airport Tr. between 1 a.m. Sunday morning (June 15) and noon on June 18. “Drivers should plan ahead for alternative routes for accessing Deerfoot from the northeast, such as Country Hills Boulevard,” said Dinsdale, adding the restrictions for vehicles “will be strictly enforced.” “Drivers should also be prepared to stop or pull over for the motorcades that will be moving around the terminal area,” said Dinsdale. The city is expecting “hundreds of protestors” to descend on Calgary and has set aside three designated protest locations including Municipal Plaza, located in front of Calgary city hall, Enoch Park, located at 11 Ave. and Macleod Tr. and 15 St. and McKnight Blvd. N.E.