Calgary

Minister of Defence announces $20.3 million to fund UofC quantum defence hub

University of Calgary to be the home for the latest Defence Innovation Secure Hub (DISH) as McGuinty highlights Alberta's importance in the Canadian defence landscape
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty announces a $20.3 million investment into funding a Quantum Defence Innovation Secure Hub at the University of Calgary
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty announces a $20.3 million investment into funding a Quantum Defence Innovation Secure Hub at the University of CalgaryScreengrab from CPAC
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Canadian Armed Forces
University Of Calgary
Quantum Technologies
Captain Bill Wilson
Canadian Defence Industry
Defence Minister David McGuinty
Defence Hub
Alberta defence industry
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