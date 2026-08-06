Minister of Defence announces $20.3 million to fund UofC quantum defence hub

On Thursday morning at the University of Calgary, David McGuinty, the Minister of National Defence, announced that the federal government will be spending $20.3 million to fund the Quantum Defence Innovation Secure Hub (Q-DISH) at the University of Calgary."In the coming months Canada is establishing its third Defence Innovation Secure Hub right here at the University of Calgary," McGuinty announced. "This hub will bring together researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, industry partners, and defence experts to accelerate the development of quantum technologies for our Canadian Armed Forces.".A statement from the Department of National Defence (DND) confirms that UofC will receive the funding "over two years" and will help transition "Canadian quantum technologies from research into mission-ready capabilities that support Canada's defence and security priorities."The announcement comes as the federal government continues to promise to increase defence spending and prioritize domestic investment into the Canadian defence ecosystem.McGuinty said that the prioritizing of quantum technology will give Canada the edge in the future of warfighting technology, equating quantum to the next big leap forward in tech, like electricity or the internet..This latest quantum-focused hub in Calgary will join the previously existing hubs including the drone technology hub in Mirabel, Quebec, and the maritime technology hub in Halifax, Nova Scotia.The program falls under the banner of the newly launched Bureau of Research, Engineering, and Advanced Leadership in Innovation and Science, or BOREALIS.This announcement is the latest expansion of the DISH program, a program the government says will create "secure, mission-oriented hubs established to enable collaboration between government, industry, and academia that represent an important step in Canada's broader effort to strengthen sovereign innovation capabilities."During his keynote address, McGuinty mentioned the importance that Alberta has in the Canadian defence landscape and also paid tribute to noted Calgarian naval icon andsecond World War veteran Captain Bill Wilson, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 101.."Captain Bill served Canada with distinction for more than eight decades, in uniform during the Second World War and afterwards through his tireless work preserving Canada's military history here in Alberta," McGuinty said of the late Wilson.