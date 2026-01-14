More harrowing details on how Calgary woman fought to the death of attacker

More details have come out regarding the shocking incident in which a man was killed after attacking a woman during a tour of a Calgary rental property.Police are saying that 48-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed lured the 30-year-old woman to a home in the community of Edgemont under the pretence of a potential rental opportunity.The woman was at the residence with her father, but during the tour the two got separated in the large house, and Ahmed launched into an unprovoked assault while the two were alone in the basement.The woman's family released a statement regarding the incident and highlighted just how vicious the attack by Ahmed was.“When we saw her, it didn’t feel real, as we broke down in tears the reality set in that we almost lost our sweet baby girl. Her face was so swollen and bruised we barely recognized her. Her body was bruised from head to toe. One eye was swollen completely shut and wouldn’t open for days. She suffered broken bones, scratches, the aftermath of a possible concussion and whiplash. Her hair was so matted from the struggle it took over 13 hours and professional help to untangle," the statement reads.“The first hit knocked her unconscious. And when she woke up, she didn’t wake up to safety. She woke up into a living nightmare, something outa a horror movie.""She didn’t want to hurt anyone, she tried for so long to fight him off and escape. But when she was about to take her last breaths, she did what she had to do to survive and defend herself from this man taking her life. She escaped. She got to safety. She called the police. She did the impossible," the statement continues.“And now she is left with injuries we can see and pain we can’t even name. “We are heartbroken and furious. We are grieving who she was before this happened, because something was taken from her that day that she can never get back. And the most painful part is that she has to carry this for the rest of her life. Please hold her in your prayers and the strength to recover. Because right now we are trying to figure out how to live in a world where this could happen."When police arrived at the house, they found Ahmed in critical condition, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman had sustained injuries but was transported to the hospital in stable condition.An investigation quickly determined that the woman had acted in self-defence, and therefore the incident was deemed a non-culpable homicide.Acting Staff Sgt. Scott Guterson with the Calgary Police Services' homicide unit called the incident "the most clear-cut case of self-defence.”“She did everything right,” Guterson said. “This is a great example of someone who is completely innocent and had to suffer a very traumatic incident at the hands of a perpetrator.”“Canadian law says we’re allowed to protect ourselves. The citizen has the same rights to defending themselves as a police officer does,” Guterson said.Ahmed was known to police, and court records show that last year he was facing two criminal charges, both for assault with a weapon, although he was acquitted on both counts.