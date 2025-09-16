Motion to rescind 'climate emergency' defeated in Calgary city council chambers

A motion to rescind the climate emergency declared by Calgary city council in 2021, as well as perform an audit on value for money spent on the emergency and climate strategy was defeated in council chambers on Tuesday.

There were actually seven differnt motions relating to the "climate emergency" — and each one of them was defeated,

The motion was brought forward by Cllrs. Sonya Sharp, Andre Chabot, Dab McLean and Terry Wong who claimed the declaration has been used as a basis for embedding climate-related spending across city departments, adding the emergency has led to long-term expenditures and organizational changes, “without clarity on measurable benefits.”

“Administration’s current reporting on climate-related expenditures is fragmented, with significant portions of climate spending embedded across departmental budgets, making it difficult for council and taxpayers to clearly identify and evaluate the full costs,” read the motion.

Another issue addressed by the motion was the declaration suggested it could position the city to receive federal funds to address environmental issues, although the Alberta Government, through Bill 18, has prohibited municipalities from negotiating or receiving funding directly from the federal government.

In debate, McLean said, “I want to focus on what this declaration has meant for Calgarians and taxpayers. To fund the decisions we make, according to the city's own numbers in 2025, the climate and environmental business unit alone is operating within a $26 million based budget, $22 million of runtime programs, $23 million in capital spending and that does not include $214 million in climate related capital.”