Motion to stop raising international flags at Calgary city hall voted down

An urgent notice of motion sponsored by Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas to eliminate raising foreign national flags at the city’s Municipal Plaza was defeated on Tuesday in council chambers.

Farkas raised the motion in response to the controversial raising of the Palestinian flag on the plaza on Saturday.

In introducing the motion, Ward 13 Cllr. Dan McLean said, “What was once intended as a unifying and symbolic gesture has increasingly become a source of division in our community. Recently, this practice has been used in ways that have inflamed tensions, including instances where it has been associated with antisemitism messaging and behavior.”

“As a municipal government, we have an obligation to ensure that the spaces and ceremonies we oversee reflect neutrality, unity and respect for all residents. Our role is to ensure that city ceremonies foster inclusivity, safety and unity, not conflict.”

“The motion is about restoring that principle.”

The motion was designed to remove the section of the city flag policy in relation to the flags of nations, section 5.3. 2, as well as deleting sections which reference flag raisings for other countries’ national days, added McLean.

Farkas followed McLean.