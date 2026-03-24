UPDATED: Mounties investigating corruption allegations involving Calgary Cllr. Andre Chabot, former councillor Chu

CALGARY — An investigation led by the RCMP is looking into allegations of corruption potentially involving Calgary Ward 10 Cllr. Andre Chabot, as well as a business, according to CBC News.

The network reports search warrants and production orders were executed last week, according to sources.

“Details on the situation come from multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation,” says CBC News, adding it has agreed to protect their identities because they are not authorized to comment publicly.

In the course of executing the search warrants the sources said Chabot’s cellphone was seized.

Outside council chambers on Tuesday Chabot addressed the issue.

“I have no idea what the investigation is about. What I do know is I was asked to provide my devices for them to look at to gather evidence,” Chabot told reporters.

“That’s about a much as I know. I’m co-operating, I hope it can be something they can utilize.

“I’m co-operating.”

Warrants were also executed for property belonging to former Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu, CBC reported.

"My client has been cooperative throughout and respects the legal process," said Chu's lawyer Shamsher Kothari in a written statement.

"No charges have been laid and I look forward to a swift conclusion of this investigation."

Prominent defence lawyer Alain Hepner confirmed that he has been retained to act for Chabot.

“He has nothing to hide and is fully co-operating with the authorities,” said Hepner in a brief statement to CBC.

Emma Poole, Calgary Police Service (CPS) spokeswoman, confirmed that CPS received a related complaint in October 2025 but handed the investigation over to RCMP.

“To protect the integrity and confidentiality of the ongoing investigative process, no further details will be released at this time,” said Poole in a brief written statement.

RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan said the investigation is being handled by its Federal Policing Northwest Region unit, which handles sensitive cases involving politicians, says CBC, adding a media spokesperson for RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region did not respond to its request for information.