New office conversion receives $8.3 million from Downtown Calgary Incentive Program

Conversion of the former Natural Resources Building, built in 1966, from office space to residences, has been completed in downtown Calgary at 205 9 St. S.E.

The structure’s new name is The HAT @ NINTH.

The project, the seventh completed under the city’s Downtown Calgary Incentive Program, will receive $8.3 million from the program, which funds eligible projects with up to $75 per square foot of office space converted to residential use.

“The HAT @ NINTH brings creativity and culture home, with 108 new downtown homes,” said Thom Mahler, director of downtown strategy.

“Reimagined and now welcoming residents, The HAT @ NINTH conversion project has successfully transformed an underutilized office building into a vibrant community with 108 new rental suites in the heart of Calgary’s downtown.”

"The project is located less than a five-minute walk to the Glenbow Museum, Werklund Centre and Olympic Plaza, making it part of the downtown arts and culture evolution, with transformative projects currently underway at all three of these Calgary landmarks."

Redevelopment of the original building included preservation of some unique architectural elements, while adding recessed balconies bringing light and outdoor space to residents, said Sarah Itani, vice-president of development with the Cidex Group, which managed the makeover.