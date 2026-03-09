New office conversion receives $8.3 million from Downtown Calgary Incentive Program

Conversion of the former Natural Resources Building, built in 1966, from office space to residences, has been completed in downtown Calgary at 205 9 St. S.E.
The structure’s new name is The HAT @ NINTH.
The project, the seventh completed under the city’s Downtown Calgary Incentive Program, will receive $8.3 million from the program, which funds eligible projects with up to $75 per square foot of office space converted to residential use.
“The HAT @ NINTH brings creativity and culture home, with 108 new downtown homes,” said Thom Mahler, director of downtown strategy.
“Reimagined and now welcoming residents, The HAT @ NINTH conversion project has successfully transformed an underutilized office building into a vibrant community with 108 new rental suites in the heart of Calgary’s downtown.”
"The project is located less than a five-minute walk to the Glenbow Museum, Werklund Centre and Olympic Plaza, making it part of the downtown arts and culture evolution, with transformative projects currently underway at all three of these Calgary landmarks."
Redevelopment of the original building included preservation of some unique architectural elements, while adding recessed balconies bringing light and outdoor space to residents, said Sarah Itani, vice-president of development with the Cidex Group, which managed the makeover.
“Cidex is honoured to have partnered with the City of Calgary on this innovative project. Downtowns are truly the heartbeat of any city and as a native Calgarian, I am so excited to be part of the incredible transformation underway downtown,” said Itani.
“These innovative projects are possible because of partnerships and collaborative efforts. Together, we’re building a stronger, more vibrant downtown, supporting housing needs and creating a community where people come to live, work, play and gather.”
Itani added The HAT @ NINTH “embraces the creativity and culture of the community.”
“It features open gathering and amenity spaces for residents,” she said. “The conversion addresses housing demand with a variety of layouts and price points for modern one- and two-bedroom suites that offer sweeping city views, as well as energy-efficient upgrades, including new doors and windows that improve sustainability and lower utility costs.”
The project has positive financial implications, said Mahler.
"Together with our partners, we’re replacing empty office buildings with new purposes and bringing fresh energy to the city,” he said. “These conversions are generating four dollars of private investment and seven dollars in total economic impact for every one dollar of city investment, bringing life to our vision of a revitalized, lively, and diverse downtown."
"The Downtown Calgary Development Incentive supports 21 office conversion projects, transforming more than 2.68 million square feet of underutilized office space into more than 2,600 new homes, 226 hotel rooms, and a hostel,” added Mahler.
“The HAT @ NINTH is a bold example of how we are turning challenges into opportunities,” said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “By transforming empty office space into much-needed homes, we’re breathing new life and safety into downtown and building a vibrant community in the heart of our city’s arts and culture district.”
“This is the future of Calgary; innovative partnerships, more homes that Calgarians can afford, and a thriving downtown, which is the economic and cultural heart of Calgary.”
“It’s our central hub for business, innovation, and creativity. Calgary needs a strong core to grow our economy, create jobs and fund the city services we rely on every day. We are working to address the challenges downtown is facing and transform vacancy into vibrancy.”