New water pipe break in SW Calgary not related to Bearspaw South Feeder Main work

CALGARY — A water service line broke on Friday on private property and in the course of shutting off water to the affected property, there was a disruption to the watermain supplying drinking water to Spruce Cliff and limited areas of Wildwood and Rosscarrock, according to the City of Calgary.
In a statement, the city said, “This break is in no way related to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main or reinforcement work being done on it. The issue is not expected to increase our overall water demand. Crews are actively working to restore water, and water wagons are being deployed to the affected area."
"More information will be shared as it is available, and updates will be posted to .”
In more upbeat news, it’s been a successful week of water conservation in Calgary and area, as water use has been below the targetted daily level of not more than 500 million litres every day this week.
“Good work by everyone in the area to reduce their everyday water usage,” reads the city's statement. “Thursday’s water use was 482 million litres, resulting in a fourth straight day in the green zone. Thank you to everyone taking everyday actions to save water. It is making a meaningful difference while we complete this critical work.”
The city reminds everyone of the three essential water saving tips: Flushing toilets only when needed; keeping showers to three minutes or less, and; running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads. Doing this can save 25 litres per day per person.
Reinforcement of the feeder main is on schedule, as excavation continues across all active work areas to prepare pipe segments for reinforcement.
“Crews have put trench boxes in place around exposed sections of pipe and are starting to install rebar,” said the city. “Draining from the final section of pipe continues and is on track to be completed Saturday."
Traffic changes, including closures and detours, are in effect along 16 Ave. NW, Sarcee Tr. and other roads in the construction zone and drivers should continue to expect delays and plan ahead when travelling through the area.
Full traffic and other up-to-date information is at