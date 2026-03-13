New water pipe break in SW Calgary not related to Bearspaw South Feeder Main work

CALGARY — A water service line broke on Friday on private property and in the course of shutting off water to the affected property, there was a disruption to the watermain supplying drinking water to Spruce Cliff and limited areas of Wildwood and Rosscarrock, according to the City of Calgary.

In a statement, the city said, “This break is in no way related to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main or reinforcement work being done on it. The issue is not expected to increase our overall water demand. Crews are actively working to restore water, and water wagons are being deployed to the affected area."

"More information will be shared as it is available, and updates will be posted to calgary.ca/wateroutages .”

In more upbeat news, it’s been a successful week of water conservation in Calgary and area, as water use has been below the targetted daily level of not more than 500 million litres every day this week.

“Good work by everyone in the area to reduce their everyday water usage,” reads the city's statement. “Thursday’s water use was 482 million litres, resulting in a fourth straight day in the green zone. Thank you to everyone taking everyday actions to save water. It is making a meaningful difference while we complete this critical work.”