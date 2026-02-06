Next stage of Bearspaw South Feeder Main construction revealed; expect disruptions until October

The City of Calgary has unveiled Stage B of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main (BSFM) replacement project that will further disrupt traffic, home and business owners in the area when construction begins in May.

The entire project involves replacing the current BSFM, which ruptured on Dec. 30, with a new steel pipe, that will be installed parallel to, and will eventually replace, the old pipe, running from the Shaganappi pump station, just west of Point McKay to the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant.

Stage A began on Jan. 23 using microtunnelling, a specialized, trench-less technique used to install large-diameter pipe underground, when there are major obstacles at ground level, which in this case include 16 Ave. N.W, the Bow River, Sarcee Tr. and the CPKC rail line.

Staging and construction sites include Edworthy Park, near a section of the Bow River Pathway, in Shouldice Park, between 16 Ave. and Bowness Rd. N.W, Sarcee Tr. near 73 St. and Bonita Cres. N.W.

Stage B will run from 73 St. to 87 St. N.W. which the city said in a statement “will be constructed using an open-cut method. This approach allows the work to be completed more efficiently and significantly reduces the overall construction schedule.”

Open-cut construction involves excavating a trench along the road right-of-way, installing the new pipe into the open trench then backfilling the trench and restoring the surface once the work is complete.